RAVENNA — Montague opened its long-awaited soccer season Wednesday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Ravenna.
The Wildcats' Brenden Mahoney scored the game-winning goal with under three minutes to play, capping an impressive play from teammates Lance Grattafiori and Andrew Kooi. Grattafiori hit Kooi with a great pass, and Kooi sent the ball along to Mahoney for a one-touch score.
The Wildcats trailed twice in the match. Ravenna scored within the first five minutes of the game, but Montague answered with a goal by Kooi. Owen Raeth assisted.
The host Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead into the second half, but Montague put together an impressive 40 minutes, first tying the score on another connection between Raeth and Kooi, then later putting in Mahoney's game-winner.
"It was definitely a match where we had to take some time to knock the cobwebs out and get back to good possession soccer and understanding how to beat the dump-and-run game that Ravenna was playing," Wildcats' coach Brandon Mahoney said.