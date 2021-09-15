KENT CITY — Montague won the Kent City tournament championship Saturday, defeating Lakeview 5-0 and then edging the host Eagles 3-2 in the finals.
Owen Raeth scored two goals and had an assist against Lakeview, and Lucas Husband also scored twice in the game. Isaiah Morales had a goal and Christopher Aebig passed out two assists.
The Wildcats had to hold off a late rally in the finals when Kent City scored twice in the final two minutes. Zach Henderson, Husband and Morales each had a goal in the win.