MONTAGUE — Montague's dream start to the season screeched to a halt Wednesday, as the visiting Shelby Tigers controlled play in a 4-0 defeat.
The Wildcats had won three straight games to start the year, but couldn't get much offense going against Shelby's experienced back end. The visitors put up three first-half goals to take control of the game.
Montague got its best scoring chance in the first half, trailing by just one, when Blake Hutson fired a header towards the net off a good pass, but his shot missed to the left. Shelby then responded and scored a goal just 46 seconds later.
"We had a couple of missed opportunities where nobody was there on some good crosses and throw-ins," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "We had a good header down there in the box. If it was different, it would've been a pretty tight game.
"We knew Shelby would be a test. They (beat us by mercy rule) last year. I was a little disappointed in our play at halftime, but we came out and we only had one scored on us and we had some shots on goal. I told them I'm not disappointed at all in the second half. (They) came out, pushed and didn't give up."
Montague's early struggles were in part the result of tentative play. Keeper Ian Degen let his teammates know a few times that they weren't being aggressive enough in reeling in some long balls. It's a trait Mahoney said his team is aware of and is working to rectify, and they did better in that department later in the game.
"At the end of the game, (Kaden) Miller, Lance (Grattafiori), (Kevin) Jager and (Zachariah) Henderson were all stepping to the ball," Mahoney said. "These guys were waiting to settle it (early on). Don't let them wait. You disrupt that, and they're thrown off. That's what they were doing to us."
It didn't help that Owen Raeth, one of the leading defenders, left the game injured and did not return. Mahoney said Kevin Roll filled in admirably, but it still necessitated some tweaks that led to an unfamiliar lineup.
While the loss ended the Wildcats' 3-0 start, Mahoney said his team would be better for it, and hopefully very soon, because they have a matchup against another WMC power, North Muskegon, scheduled for Monday.
"I'd rather play tougher teams now so at the end of the season we're ready," Mahoney said. "They shouldn't all be easy...Having this tough match and losing, I think it helps to rein them in a little bit."