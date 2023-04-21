Montague defeated Mason County Central in a doubleheader sweep Thursday, 13-2 and 5-0.
The Wildcats (7-3) exploded for 10 runs in the second inning of game one to break open a 2-1 game, winning in five innings due to the mercy rule. Kennedy Johnson highlighted the outburst with a two-run home run and also drove in a run with a single later in the same inning. Kiara Mikkelsen also had two hits in the game, as did Alissa Wynn and Jacy Arrigotti. Mikkelsen scored three runs. Reagan Cederquist earned the win, striking out three and allowing three hits in five innings.
Statistics from the second game were not available at press time.