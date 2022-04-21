Montague won the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at Mason County Central, 7-6, but will have to wait and see if it can complete the sweep.
That's because the second game was called in the bottom of the fifth with the score tied at 12 and the Wildcats at the plate. MCC tied the game in the top of the inning with two runs. The game may be completed at a later date.
Presley Davis and Alyssa Wynn led the Montague offense in the game-one win, each earning multiple hits. Natalie Kellogg picked up the win in the circle.