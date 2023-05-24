Montague was just the latest team to have its struggles against West Michigan Conference Lakes champion Oakridge Tuesday, losing a doubleheader by scores of 13-0 and 18-1.
The Wildcats (15-16, 6-5 WMC Lakes) battled Oakridge for three scoreless innings to start the opening game of the day, but eventually the Eagles broke through, scoring two, three and eight times in the next three innings to win the game by mercy rule. Montague managed three hits, two of them by Reagan Cederquist.
Montague answered a two-run Oakridge first inning in game two by scoring in the second on a RBI single by Kiara Mikkelsen. However, the Eagle bats went supernova in the bottom of the second inning, connecting for six home runs, a potential state record, and 16 total runs. (The MHSAA does not have records for home runs in one inning, but the record for team home runs in a game is eight, by Farmington Hills Mercy in a 2013 game.) Apart from Mikkelsen's RBI hit, Alissa Wynn had Montague's other two hits in the game.