HART — Montague dominated Thursday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Hart, earning wins by scores of 13-1 and 15-5.
Game one belonged to Gabby Moreau, who hit two home runs and drove in five. She had three total hits, barely missing a third home run on an RBI single in the fourth inning. Alissa Wynn and Bailey Belinger each had two hits. Belinger pitched another strong game, striking out 14 and walking one in a four-hit complete game.
Game two was close early on, and Hart led 5-3 at one point, but a three-run third inning put the Wildcats (11-7, 4-4 WMC) ahead for good, and Montague won in six innings. Belinger had a huge game, lacing a two-run double and hitting a grand slam home run and adding a two-run double. Madison Diamond also had a two-run double in the win. Belinger struck out six in three innings, and Katie Unger fanned four in two innings.