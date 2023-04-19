Montague played its most impressive games of the year Tuesday, walloping Ludington twice in West Michigan Conference Lakes play by scores of 17-2 and 14-1.
The 'Cats (6-3, 4-0 WMC Lakes) exploded for 16 runs in the second inning of the opener, ending the contest in four innings by mercy rule. Montague benefited from walks and errors in the inning but also made some things happen for itself, as Kiara Mikkelsen and Hayden Boutell each doubled and Natalie Kellogg drove in two runs with a single.
Kennedy Johnson got three hits for Montague, and Mikkelsen, Reagan Cederquist, Maddie Kessler and Jacy Arrigotti got two each. Cederquist and Arrigotti each drove in three runs. Cederquist did well in the circle, striking out four and allowing four hits.
The nightcap ended in six innings, with Montague's seven-run sixth inning securing the mercy-rule win. Mikkelsen, Johnson, Cederquist, Boutell and Kellogg all had two hits, including a triple by Mikkelsen and doubles by Boutell and Cederquist. Alissa Wynn got a hit, drew three walks and scored three times. Kellogg scored the win, allowing only two hits in four innings.