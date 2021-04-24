MONTAGUE — Montague lost a pair of key West Michigan Conference games to Ravenna Friday, 7-2 and 12-3.
The Wildcats moved ahead early with two first-inning runs in game one, but couldn't score again as the Bulldogs shut them down from there. Presley Davis had two RBI, and Bailey Belinger struck out 16 while allowing six hits and no walks.
It was Ravenna striking early in game two, scoring twice in the first inning and six times in the second. Alissa Wynn and Gabby Moreau each had three hits for Montague, and Belinger drove in two runs. Belinger struck out seven in four innings.