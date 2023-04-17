Montague lost two tight games to Forest Hills Eastern Friday, 17-10 and 14-13.
The teams traded leads multiple times in the second game, but the Hawks were able to execute the final lead change by scoring twice on a Wildcat error in the seventh inning.
Montague (4-3) scored eight times in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead, starting with a two-run double by Hayden Boutell. Alissa Wynn brought in two runs on a single later in the inning and Kiara Mikkelsen ripped a run-scoring double. Kennedy Johnson and Chloe Boutell each had three hits, and Hayden Boutell drove in four runs on two hits. Wynn and Mikkelsen each also had two hits.
In game one, the Wildcats trailed throughout despite an eight-run fourth inning. Johnson, Jacy Arrigotti and Reagan Cederquist had two hits apiece and Cederquist drove in three runs.