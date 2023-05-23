Montague lost a doubleheader to Fruitport Saturday by scores of 13-2 and 10-6.
Game one lasted five innings due to the mercy rule. Alissa Wynn collected a pair of hits for the Wildcats.
Montague scored two runs to start game two, but Fruitport answered with four in the bottom half of the first inning, and the Wildcats could never get back in the game. Kennedy Johnson and Kayden Johnson each got three hits, and Reagan Cederquist, Hayden Boutell and Natalie Kellogg added two apiece. Kennedy Johnson and Hayden Boutell each drove in two runs.