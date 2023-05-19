Montague lost a high-scoring showdown to Kent City Thursday afternoon, 17-10.
The Wildcats (15-12) dominated early, building a 9-4 lead. Kiara Mikkelsen and Hayden Boutell each had RBI doubles in the first inning, and Alissa Wynn added an RBI double of her own in a five-run second for the 'Cats. However, Kent City's offense came alive in the final three innings, ripping off 13 straight runs.
Wynn had four hits in the game for Montague, and Mikkelsen, Boutell, Chloe Boutell and Reagan Cederquist each added two hits.