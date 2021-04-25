NEWAYGO — Montague's comeback effort fell short Saturday at Newaygo, as rthe Wildcats lost 12-10. The two teams played a second game, but it was called after four innings with the game tied at two.
The Lions scored eight times in the first inning to go ahead 8-3 and led 11-3 after two. The 'Cats chipped away the rest of the game, but couldn't quite catch all the way up. Alissa Wynn and Bailey Belinger each had three hits, and Belinger drove in three runs. Hanna Metcalf had two hits, and Katie Unger brought in two runs. Belinger struck out 12 in four strong innings of relief, allowing only one baserunner.
In the shortened second game, Bailey Foster had the Wildcats' only RBI. Unger pitched the game, striking out two.