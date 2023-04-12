MONTAGUE — Montague defeated Orchard View Tuesday in a high-scoring West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader, 17-7 and 19-12.
The 'Cats (2-1, 2-0 WMC Lakes) earned a mercy-rule win in the opener by ripping off 11 runs in the fourth inning. They took advantage of control issues from Orchard View's pitching staff and sprinkled in some timely hitting in the frame. Hayden Boutell led the offense with four hits, two for extra bases, and three RBI. Reagan Cederquist and Natalie Kellogg each had two hits. Kellogg picked up the win, striking out five and walking four.
Another big inning led Montague to the game-two win. The Wildcats had 14 runs in the third. Kiara Mikkelsen blasted a three-run home run in the inning, and Kennedy Johnson's two-run triple also fueled the offense. Mikkelsen had four hits in the win, and Boutell, Kellogg and Johnson each had two. Cederquist picked up the win in the circle.