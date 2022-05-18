SHELBY — Montague has gotten used to high-scoring games this season, but Tuesday saw a Wildcats team making sure most of those runs were on their side of the ledger in a doubleheader sweep of West Michigan Conference opponent Shelby, 9-4 and 14-2.
Montague (8-12, 4-5 WMC) moved ahead quickly in both games and was never seriously threatened either time. Wildcats' coach Amy Myers said the team collectively hit for over a .420 average on the day.
"The girls came to play today," Myers said. "They had a ton of energy...When they came and played today, they gave it everything. It was nice to see. Everybody gelled well together and we really hit the ball well."
The Wildcats did a good job taking advantage of Shelby miscues and piling up unearned runs in game one - among other run-scoring plays was an RBI double by Gabby Moreau that a Tigers' outfielder lost track of in the sunlight - but they also made some of their own luck with hustle plays. Presley Davis smacked a two-run single in the first inning, and Natalie Kellogg and Abby Thommen each ripped a run-scoring single in the third to push Montague's lead to 4-0.
Davis, Thommen and Moreau each got two hits in the win. Kellogg pitched the game, allowing nine hits and striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.
Thommen was the offensive star of game two, collecting four hits. Moreau's early RBI triple sparked the Wildcats, and Hayden Boutel whacked a two-run double. In the third inning, Montague piled up four unearned runs, putting pressure on the Shelby defense.
In addition to Thommen's four hits, Boutel, Moreau and Kennedy Johnson posted multi-hit games.
The Wildcats had much of their schedule washed away by poor weather early in the season, which has created a backlog of make-up games; Myers noted that the team played the second of three straight doubleheaders Tuesday. However, she's been pleased with the way the young team has responded.
"The beginning of our season started really slow with the weather and everything, and we've really just battled," Myers said. "We have a young team that's getting better, I feel like, every game. We're growing as a program."