FRUITPORT — Montague eked out a 2-1 victory over Whitehall Saturday to claim the GMAA Tier 2 championship at Fruitport.
The championship game was a terrific pitchers' duel between Kyleigh Martin and Bailey Belinger, and in the end the 'Cats won the game despite only getting one hit off Martin, thanks in part to a pair of Viking errors.
Belinger got the win with her overpowering strikeout stuff, fanning 18 Whitehall batters and allowing only four hits and no walks. Onnyka Dempsey hit a home run in the fifth inning, her second of the day, for the Vikings' only tally of the game, and the last run scored by either side. Gabby Moreau and Presley Davis each drove in a run for Montague. Martin struck out eight batters.
"The Vikings are already marking their calendars for the May 11 rematch with the Wildcats," Whitehall coach Denis Koegel said.
Each team reached the finals with a close and low-scoring win in their first game. Montague beat Fruitport 2-1 behind another great game from Belinger, who struck out nine and walked two while allowing only two hits. The Wildcats scored both their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a Fruitport miscue. Belinger had two hits and Katie Unger drove in a run.
Whitehall beat Ravenna in its opener, 3-2, scoring the winning run in the fifth inning. Martin pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight. Dempsey homered, her first varsity dinger, and Martin and Paige McFarren each had two hits. Martin also drove in a run.