Montague lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to North Muskegon Wednesday, 11-5 and 19-9.
The Norse quickly jumped ahead in game one with three runs in each of the first two innings. Abby Thommen and Hayden Boutel each got two hits for the Wildcats, who didn't make any errors in the game.
It was Montague (8-16, 4-7 WMC) getting the fast start in game one, as the Wildcats got four runs, including a run-scoring single by Kiara Mikkelsen. However, the Norse quickly struck back and led 5-4 after two innings. The Wildcats made another push in the fourth to get within 8-6, as Kennedy Johnson and Presley Davis each got run-scoring hits, but couldn't sustain it.