Montague lost a high-scoring showdown Tuesday at Fruitport, 15-12, in its season opener.
The Wildcats took their only lead of the game by scoring four times in the fifth inning, their third straight frame scoring at least three times. At that point they held a 12-11 lead after Fruitport had jumped ahead 7-0 early. However, the Trojans responded with a four-run fifth of their own, which ended the scoring.
The 'Cats took advantage of several Fruitport walks in the fifth, and Hayden Boutell's bloop single to center field was the inning's big hit.
Montague got great production from the top of its order in the defeat, with four 'Cats recording two-hit games. Reagan Cederquist, Kiara Mikkelsen, Boutell and Morgan Kessler each had a pair of hits. Boutell, Kessler, Mikkelsen and Kennedy Johnson had two RBI apiece. Maddie Kohnke had four hits and four RBI for the Trojans.