Montague couldn't slow down juggernaut Oakridge Tuesday afternoon, losing a doubleheader 17-1 and 24-3.
The teams were tied at one after two innings of game one, but the Eagles exploded for 16 runs in the third to win by mercy rule. The inning included four home runs, one of them a grand slam. Kennedy Johnson had two hits in the opener for the Wildcats, and Gabby Moreau drove in Alissa Wynn for the team's only run.
In game two, Oakridge ripped off 16 runs in the first inning. Montague (1-4, 1-2 West Michigan Conference) managed two hits, one each by Moreau and Joli Arrigotti.