Montague has quickly shown a penchant for high-scoring shootouts this season, and it was no different Thursday as the Wildcats swept a doubleheader from Hesperia, 15-11 and 23-13.
The Wildcats (4-1) scored all of their runs in the first four innings of the opener, fueled by a balanced offensive attack. Each Montague starter got a hit in the game, led by Kennedy Johnson with two hits, including a home run, and five RBI. Alissa Wynn, Reagan Cederquist and Hayden Boutell each also got two hits, and Maddie Kessler drove in three runs. Natalie Kellogg got the win in the circle, permitting only four earned runs.
Montague had multiple runs in each of the five innings of play in game two, taking the lead for good with seven runs in the fourth before closing things out with a five-run fifth. Kiara Mikkelsen had three hits and three RBI, including a two-run triple in the fifth, and Alissa Wynn also had three hits and three RBI. Johnson drove in five runs again, and Kellogg plated three runs as well. Jacy Arrigotti, Cederquist, Kessler and Johnson each had two hits.