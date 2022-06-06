Montague won a 14-13 thriller over Newaygo Saturday in the district semifinals before dropping a 13-3 decision to Ravenna in the championship game.
The Wildcats raced out to a 10-1 lead in the semifinals before the Lions stormed back with 11 straight runs. The Wildcats trailed 13-11 in the bottom of the sixth before ripping off the final three runs of the game.
Gabby Moreau led a red-hot Montague offense, going 4-for-5 with three hits and four RBI, including a double. Alissa Wynn had three hits and scored four times, and Hayden Boutel, Natalie Kellogg and Kennedy Johnson each got two hits. Johnson scored three runs.
Ravenna was too much for the Wildcats in the finals, scoring four or more runs in three of the five innings played. Five different Wildcats got a hit each, and Moreau drove in two runs. Ravenna took advantage of two Montague errors to score seven unearned runs.