Montague will rely on several veterans to lead the way after a 12-19 campaign a year ago. Randall Mikkelsen, the Wildcats’ longtime JV football coach, takes the reins of the softball program this year.
While the ‘Cats have experience, not much of it comes from seniors. Two of them are coach’s daughter, outfielder and Aurora University signee Kiara Mikkelsen and pitcher Natalie Kellogg. Mikkelsen played center field a year ago but will move around the diamond more this year, including playing some catcher to replace graduated backstop Presley Davis. Davis is remaining with the program as an assistant JV coach this season.
Along with the two seniors, the ‘Cats also have experience in the form of junior infielders Kennedy Johnson and Alissa Wynn as well as sophomore Hayden Boutell.
“All of these girls have great starting experience under their belts and will be leaned on for both their defense as well as their offense,” coach Mikkelsen said.
A trio of new faces should also make some noise, including freshman Reagan Cederquist, who made a strong debut against Fruitport in March by pitching three innings and collecting a pair of hits from the leadoff spot. A pair of juniors, first baseman/catcher Maddie Kessler and Jacy Arrigotti, are making their presence felt too. Arrigotti was captain of the JV team a season ago, and Kessler, who doubled twice in the opener, brings a wealth of tools to the field.
It’s a softball cliche that pitching is the be-all and end-all, but it’s also true, and it will be for the Wildcats. Kellogg is a veteran presence in the circle, and Cederquist and Boutell add needed depth. The hope is the trio can between them make for a winning staff.
“Creating competition (among) the three in practice is just making each of them better,” Mikkelsen said. “If each continue to improve, we could end up with a three-headed monster in the pitching circle that could bring us closer to our goals and on the right path to becoming a contender.”
Montague will get a firsthand look at some of the area’s best programs when it faces Oakridge in the West Michigan Conference Lakes and takes on Rivers division teams Ravenna and Holton outside the league. The ‘Cats also face returning district champion Forest Hills Eastern and consistent Division 1 threat West Ottawa.
“Those are the types of games I look forward to,” Mikkelsen said. “Judge yourself off of the best. If you want to get better, you have to play the best and learn.”