MONTAGUE — Montague dominated Tuesday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Shelby, 11-0 and 15-1. Each game lasted five innings due to the mercy rule.
Bailey Belinger pitched a one-hitter in game one, striking out 12. She also led the Montague bats with three hits and two RBI. Ashlyn Nichols had two hits and Stacia Scheidegger had two RBI.
In game two, the Wildcats got off to another quick start and cruised to the win. Belinger struck out six in four innings of work, allowing three hits. Gabby Moreau had three hits and two RBI and Alissa Wynn drove in three runs. The Wildcats only got eight hits overall but drew a slew of walks in the win.