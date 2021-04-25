NEWAYGO — Montague played two close games against Newaygo Saturday, splitting them. In game one, a comeback effort fell short in a 12-10 loss, but the Wildcats avenged the defeat with a 5-4 10-inning win in game two.
The Lions scored eight times in the first inning to go ahead 8-3 and led 11-3 after two. The 'Cats chipped away the rest of the game, but couldn't quite catch all the way up. Alissa Wynn and Bailey Belinger each had three hits, and Belinger drove in three runs. Hanna Metcalf had two hits, and Katie Unger brought in two runs. Belinger struck out 12 in four strong innings of relief, allowing only one baserunner.
In the second game, Wynn delivered the game-winning hit in the 10th inning, her third of the day. Bailey Foster had two RBI in the game. Belinger pitched five innings and struck out 11, and Unger went four strong frames of her own.