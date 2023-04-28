Montague split a doubleheader with Hart Thursday, earning a 9-5 win in game one before dropping the nightcap, 18-12. Each game was a six-inning contest.
The 'Cats (9-4) led throughout in the opener, scoring at least once in five of the six innings. Hayden Boutell and Kennedy Johnson each had run-scoring doubles in the win. Kayden Johnson had two hits, and Natalie Kellogg picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.
In game two, the teams traded huge third innings to pull into an 8-8 tie, but the Pirates went ahead for good in the fourth. Kiara Mikkelsen had two hits for Montague, and Boutell scored twice.