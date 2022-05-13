Montague edged Grand Rapids West Catholic in a tight game one showdown Thursday, 6-4. The Falcons avenged the loss with a 14-6 win in game two.
The Wildcats (6-10) never trailed in the opener but didn't take the lead for good until the fifth inning, when they broke a 3-3 tie with two runs. Montague added an insurance run in the seventh.
Kennedy Johnson had three hits for the Wildcats, including two triples. She scored twice and drove in a run. Alissa Wynn had two hits and scored twice, and Hayden Boutel drove in two runs. Natalie Kellogg got the win in the circle, striking out three in five innings and allowing one earned run.
In game two, the Wildcats answered each of the first few Falcon outbursts, but GRWC broke open a 6-3 game with three sixth-inning runs.
Wynn and Johnson each had two hits for Montague, including a triple for Wynn.