GRAND RAPIDS — Montague split a doubleheader with Grand Rapids West Catholic Thursday, earning an 8-2 win in game one and losing 11-5 in the nightcap.
The Wildcats were strong early in the opener, scoring twice in each of the first two innings and leading throughout the game. It was an all-around performance from the lineup, as Hanna Metcalf, Stacia Scheidegger and Presley Davis had two hits each, and Madison Diamond, Gabby Moreau and Bailey Belinger each drove in a run. Belinger pitched an impressive game, striking out 10 and allowing six hits and two walks.
In game two, Moreau, Davis and Belinger each got a hit in defeat.