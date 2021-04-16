MONTAGUE — Montague's bats were on fire Friday night against Forest Hills Eastern, as the Wildcats swept the doubleheader by lopsided scores of 11-0 and 26-8 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
In game one, Bailey Belinger continued her outstanding season in the circle with a six-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters. At the plate, the Wildcats took advantage of six Hawks' errors. Belinger ripped a three-run triple in the second inning and had three hits in the game. Stacia Scheidigger drove in two runs on two hits.
In game two, the Wildcat bats started off hot, with 13 runs in the first three innings, then exploded for 13 more in the fifth to end the game by mercy rule once again. Gabby Moreau got three hits and drove in four runs, and Katie Unger had two hits and three RBI. Hanna Metcalf drove in two runs, and Presley Davis had two hits. In the circle, Claire Meacham pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out two.