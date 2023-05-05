Montague walloped Wyoming Lee Thursday in a non-conference sweep, winning by scores of 7-3 and 16-10. Both games went five innings.
The 'Cats (12-8) wasted little time erasing an early 1-0 deficit and scored seven times between the second and fourth innings to pull ahead in the opener. Kiara Mikkelsen and Kennedy Johnson each doubled and singled in the win, and Reagan Cederquist got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts.
Montague's offense launched another quick start in game two, putting up six runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second en route to 16 hits in the game. Mikkelsen, Alissa Wynn and Johnson collected three hits each, and Jacy Arrigotti drove in four runs. Johnson plated three. Johnson earned the win in the circle.