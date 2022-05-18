Montague lost a pair of high-scoring games to Fremont Monday, 13-6 and 18-16.
The second game nearly saw a dramatic comeback victory for the Wildcats. The Packers scored 12 times in the second inning to grab a 12-2 lead, but Montague whittled away at the deficit the rest of the way, scoring four times in the seventh inning before falling short. Gabby Moreau, Presley Davis and Abby Thommen each had three hits; Davis drove in three runs and Thommen plated two. Kennedy Johnson scored three times.
In game one, Montague led 4-3 before the Packers scored the next 10 runs to blow the game open. Hayden Boutel and Thommen each had three hits, and Alissa Wynn and Moreau added two each.