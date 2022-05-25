Montague lost a doubleheader to Hart Monday, 17-6 and 8-7.
The Wildcats (8-18, 4-9 West Michigan Conference) led early in game one, 5-4, before Hart exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning on the way to the win. Montague managed three hits in the game. Natalie Kellogg got one of those hits and also scored twice and drove in two runs. Kiara Mikkelsen and Kennedy Johnson each got a hit.
Montague rallied to tie game two at six after five innings, but Hart scored the winning runs in the sixth and held off the 'Cats in the seventh. Gabby Moreau, Abby Thommen and Hayden Boutel each got two hits in the game, and Mikkelsen drove in two runs. Thommen was charged with five earned runs and struck out two in the circle.