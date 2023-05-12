Montague suffered a pair of losses to a strong North Muskegon team Thursday, by scores of 3-0 and 16-6.
Natalie Kellogg pitched a strong game in the opener, allowing only five hits, but the Wildcat bats couldn't scratch out a run against Norse hurler Madison Balon. Chloe Boutell had two hits.
In the nightcap, North Muskegon led throughout, and a pair of big innings late led to a mercy-rule defeat. Alissa Wynn and Kiara Mikkelsen led the Montague (15-11) offense with three hits each, and Reagan Cederquist had two hits, including a two-run homer.