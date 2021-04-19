MUSKEGON — Montague suffered its first loss of the season Saturday to Mona Shores, 6-2. The teams played a second game that ended after three innings with the game tied at three.
The teams were tied at one in the sixth inning of the opener before Shores ripped off five runs. Bailey Belinger scored the Wildcats' first run after hitting a double and also pitched the game, striking out 13 batters. Bailey Foster and Madison Diamond each had two hits.
In hame two, Gabby Moreau hit a two-run home run for the Wildcats, and Belinger struck out four in the circle.