Montague dominated Thursday's doubleheader against Manistee, 12-2 and 20-4.
Each of the top five hitters in Montague's lineup got multiple hits in game one, led by Alissa Wynn, Kennedy Johnson and Presley Davis, who each had three. Wynn drove in three runs and scored three more, and Johnson had two RBI and three runs. Gabby Moreau and Hayden Boutel each had two hits, and Moreau had two RBI and two runs.
Natalie Kellogg dominated in the circle, allowing only one hit and no earned runs. She struck out four.
A 14-run second inning spearheaded Montague to the game-two win. Davis had three hits and scored four times, and Moreau had two hits, three RBI and three runs. Kiara Mikkelsen drove in two runs and Wynn scored three.