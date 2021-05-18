MONTAGUE — Bailey Belinger had another stellar day in the circle for Montague Friday, pitching the Wildcats to two wins over Orchard View, 3-1 and 13-0.
In the first game, Belinger allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 14 batters. The Wildcats had only four hits, but turned them into three runs. Presley Davis had the team's lone RBI in the win.
Belinger threw a five-hit shutout in game two, striking out 16 and walking two. The Wildcats led 6-0 before blowing the game open with seven runs in the seventh. Katie Unger, Gabby Moreau and Davis each had two hits, and Unger drove in three runs with Moreau bringing in two.