Montague split a doubleheader to Fremont in West Michigan Conference Lakes action Wednesday, winning a 19-18 thriller in game one but dropping an 11-1 decision in the nightcap.
The Wildcats (9-8, 4-3 WMC Lakes) trailed 12-0 in the fifth inning of the opener before storming back with 16 runs over the fifth and sixth innings, seizing a 16-13 lead. Fremont responded with a five-run seventh to retake the lead, but the Wildcats showed their mettle by winning it in the seventh. Back-to-back singles put runners on for Montague with one out in the seventh, and after an error brought in Hayden Boutell, Kennedy Johnson ripped the Wildcats' only extra-base hit of the game, a double, to tie the game. After Fremont intentionally walked Chloe Boutell to load the bases and set up a force play at any base, Alissa Wynn delivered the game-winning single.
The walk-off hit was Wynn's third, and she drove in three runs. Natalie Kellogg, Chloe Boutell and Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs, and both Boutell girls scored three runs.
Montague took an early lead in game two on a run-scoring groundout by Reagan Cederquist, but the Wildcat bats couldn't add on from there as Fremont avenged its game-one loss.