MONTAGUE — Newly minted Montague alum Nick Moss has developed from a table-setter into a middle of the order bat during his time as a Wildcat, and he thinks he can keep developing.
That’s why Moss is betting on himself and playing baseball at Lake Michigan College, a southwest Michigan junior college. He thinks he can grow into a player who can attract four-year schools’ attention. He celebrated his decision May 16 at the high school.
Moss will join fellow Wildcat Kade Johnson at LMC, but Johnson eschewed a signing ceremony.
“(I had) a lot of D-III and a lot of NAIA offers,” Moss said. “I think what really stood out to me was, I didn’t want to go to a D-III or NAIA (school) just to play baseball. I think that’s kind of what I was getting myself into. When I went to LMC...(I’m) still getting away from home, getting that college experience, but at the same time, I’m going to play baseball to try to play at a better four-year (school). I’m kind of getting the best of both worlds.”
Moss, an all-region performer as a senior, would likely have been a four-year varsity player, said dad and coach Jeff Moss, had he not lost his freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Moss was a key cog for three West Michigan Conference championship teams and a 2022 regional finalist.
Coach Moss said Nick was looking at Alma to play baseball, but eventually started thinking about the cost. D-III schools cannot provide athletic scholarship money, so attending a private school can get pricey.
“Then this juco hit him up,” coach Moss said. “The coach (Alex George) hit him up to come and talk to him. Nick (felt), ‘Why not bet on myself and see if I can go (to a) better (school) in two years? I’ll know if I’m done in two years, or if I can go to a D-II (school) or better after two years.’ That’s kind of what juco is, is you gamble on your talent, and that’s what he’s doing.”
Nick, who began his high school career as a three-sport athlete before concentrating on baseball later and giving up football and basketball, said of all the areas he’s improved as a player, he’s most proud of his work on his arm strength.
“Growing up, I didn’t always throw the ball super hard,” Moss said. “In the winter, I went to a facility in Rockford to train, just to improve my arm speed, and I think it showed off. Sometimes, with the smaller frame that I have, having a (good) arm, it really makes me a valuable player, more than a utility guy, (but) a right middle infielder. In my mind, that’s impressed me the most, just because that’s what’s come the furthest from where I was as a freshman to a senior now.”
Coach Moss said his biggest point of pride with his son was simply his desire to work to improve his game.
“He was always the small guy, but he’s always worked harder than anybody else, in my mind, to stay on the field,” coach Moss said. “I’m just excited for him...Hopefully he can get on the team as a freshman and make an impact over there.”