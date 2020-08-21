ALTO — Montague performed even better in Thursday's Kent County Classic than it had the day before in its season opener, lowering its 18-hole team record score by four strokes, to 354. The Wildcats took second place, again finishing only behind three-time Division 2 state champion Forest Hills Northern.
Montague tied for second with Coopersville and placed 10 strokes ahead of last year's Division 4 state champ, NorthPointe Christian.
Montague's top scorer for the day was Megan Brown, who tied for sixth place individually by shooting an 82. That was six strokes better than her varsity-best 88 the day before. Orianna Bylsma shot an 87 and finished in 12th.