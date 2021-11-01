Montague's teams each placed seventh Saturday at the Division 3 regionals in Allendale, and the Wildcats sent senior Cale Coppess to the state meet.
Coppess placed 11th in the race to earn a position at the state finals, posting a time of 17:24.9. Montague's top girls finisher, Isabelle Auch, placed 16th, just out of state qualifying position. She finished in a time of 20:41.4.
After Coppess, Montague's next boys finisher was Owen Fairchild, who finished 29th in a time of 18:15.0. Clay Johnson (38th, 18:43.5), Kevin Roll (46th, 19:21.8) and Conner Raeth (64th, 20:39.7) also scored for the Wildcats.
On the girls' side, Cammie Erickson placed 32nd with a time of 22:08.2 and Elizabeth Woller was 45th in a time of 23:28.9. Claire Genter was 54th (24:11.3) and Lily Seaver placed 59th (24:41.0).