Montague ran in a crowded 16-team Chippewa Hills Invitational Saturday and had some strong efforts. The Wildcat boys finished seventh, just two points behind sixth-place Chippewa Hills, and Montague's girls were ninth.
Isabelle Auch was the top Wildcat individual runner Saturday, coming in 16th place with a time of 21:35.7. Cale Coppess was the top Montague boy, placing 20th with a time of 18:10.0.
Owen Fairchild placed 34th for the Wildcat boys (18:57.0), with Clay Johnson close behind in 36th (19:00.98). Kevin Roll was 61st (19:52.8) and Conner Raeth was the #5 Montague scorer, in 86th (21:07.0).
For the Wildcat girls, Cammie Erickson was 31st (22:40.2), Elizabeth Woller was 60th (24:25.0), Lily Seaver took 68th (25:03.4) and Claire Genter placed 75th (25:28.7).