Montague lost a West Michigan Conference Lakes dual at Ludington Monday. The girls fell by an 85-52 score, and the boys lost, 109-27.
The Wildcat girls did well in the sprint events, with several wins. Lauren Smith set a season best in winning the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.85 seconds, and Britta Johnson picked up wins in both the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Her times were 29.03 seconds and 1:07.1.
Montague also won two relays. The 800-meter team of Amanda Cederquist, Jenna Erickson, Smith and Johnson won in a time of 1:59.2, and the 1,600 team of Cederquist, Cammie Erickson, Jenna Erickson and Johnson won in a time of 4:44.6.
The 'Cats won both throwing events, as Delaney Schultz took the shot put with a mark of 30-2 and Brooke Berry won the discus with a throw of 92-6. Jenna Erickson added a win in long jump with a leap of 13-8.
Montague's lone win in the boys meet came from Mason Darke, who won the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.1 seconds.