Montague dominated Wednesday's West Michigan Conference track dual against Ravenna, defeating the Bulldogs 99-36 in the boys' meet and 114-21 in the girls' meet.
The Montague girls won every event but one in an overwhelming performance. Claire Meacham led the way with three individual wins. She swept the throws, with marks of 99-1 in the discus and 34-4 in the shot put, and also won the long jump with a leap of 13-7.5.
Isabelle Auch, Natalie Erickson and Amanda Cederquist each picked up two wins. Auch swept the distance events, with times of 6:25.4 in the 1,600-meter run and 14:56.3 in the 3,200, and Cederquist won both hurdles events, setting a personal best in the 100 (19.09) and posting a time of 36.53 in the 300. Erickson won both sprint events, with times of 13.23 in the 100 and 27.84 in the 200.
Britta Johnson won the 400 (1:07.9), Cammie Erickson won the 800 (2:58.8) and three Wildcats tied for first place in pole vault with a mark of 7-0: Emma Pendell, Orianna Bylsma and Haylee Schwarz.
Montague won all four girls relays as well. The state championship quartet of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson won the 400 (53.04), and the same group, save Johnson stepping in for Stark, won the 800 (1:52.96). Schwarz, Smith, Stark and Johnson won the 1,600 relay (5:03.0) and Auch, Grace Torsch, Liv Seaver and Cammie Erickson took first in the 3,200 (13:39.0).
In the boys' meet, Cale Coppess grabbed the spotlight with three individual wins. He set a personal best in the 3,200-meter run (12:59.5) and also won the 800 (2:18.6) and 1,600 (5:18.3).
Freshman Ryan Neubauer took both hurdles events and set personal bests in each, with times of 18.34 in the 110 and 48.40 in the 300. Silas Jancek swept the throws and set a personal best in discus (109-8), posting a 43-0 mark in shot put. Dylan Everett also won twice, winning the 100 (12.37) and the long jump (17-9). Isaiah Atchison won the 400 (55.81), Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (5-10) and Kevin Roll won the pole vault (9-6).
Montague won three relay races. In the 800, DaCarri Williams, Brody Dietz, Paul Olson and Atchison won (1:36.6), and the same group won the 1,600 except that Zach Henderson ran for Dietz (3:48.1). In the 3,200, it was Alex Draves, Clay Johnson, Chris Aebig and Coppess coming out on top (9:33.0).