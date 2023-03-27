Montague had several standout performers last Friday at the Division 3/4 Grand Valley State Laker Challenge meet, including three event winners.
Two Montague boys took the top spots in their events: Rodney Brassfield won the high jump with a leap of 6-0, and Isaiah Atchison set a new personal best in the 200-meter dash, winning the race in a time of 23.36 seconds. On the girls' side, Emma Pendell won the pole vault with a mark of 7-3.
A few other Wildcat boys stood out at the meet as well. Silas Jancek placed second in shot put with a mark of 48-3, and freshman Mason Darke was third in high jump with a leap of 5-8. Darke also placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 54.57 seconds, and Jancek also finished sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.5 seconds. The 2,400-meter mixed relay team of Alix Draves, Gabe Lohman, Noah Raeth and Clay Johnson finished fourth (6:36.5) and Ryan Neubauer placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.87 seconds.
In the girls' meet, returning relay state champion Lauren Smith started her year strong with a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 8.57 seconds. Teammate Britta Johnson was fourth in the same event with a time of 8.71 seconds. In the 200, it was Johnson in fourth (28.88), a personal best. Freshman Jenna Erickson took fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:08.7, and Brooke Berry was sixth in shot put (26-10.5). The 1,200 relay squad of Johnson, Ava Pumford, Erickson and Amanda Cedarquist finished third (3:13.8).