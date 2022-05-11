Montague swept a West Michigan Conference tri meet at Shelby Tuesday. The Wildcat girls improved to 6-1 in the WMC with a 93-31 win over Shelby and an 86-52 win over North Muskegon, and the boys beat Shelby 91-18 and North Muskegon 81-43.
Claire Meacham led the way for the Montague girls, earning four individual event wins. Meacham took first place in both throws, with marks of 34-3.5 in the shot put and 95-3 in the discus, as well as winning the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 55.52 seconds and the long jump with a mark of 13-6.
Natalie Erickson and Isabelle Auch swept their respective areas of expertise. Erickson won both sprints, with times of 13.05 in the 100 and 26.46 in the 200, and Auch won both distance races, posting times of 6:28.5 in the 1,600 and 13:06.2 in the 3,200.
Also for Montague, Amanda Cederquist won the 100 hurdles (17.8), Britta Johnson took the 400 (1:03.7), Haylee Schwarz won the pole vault (7-6), and the Wildcats won both sprint relays. In the 400, it was the team of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson with the win (51.72), and in the 800, Johnson subbed in for Stark to join the other three for a win (1:52.6).
In the boys meet, Silas Jancek won three events, including a personal best performance in discus (127-10.5). He also won the shot put (42-3) and the 100 (11.46). Ryan Neubauer took both hurdles events, scoring a personal best in the 110 (17.61) and winning the 300 (47.53). Isaiah Atchison won the 400 and set a personal best (52.00) and also won the 200 (23.28).
Other Wildcat winners were Cale Coppess in the 1,600 (5:05.3), Clay Johnson in the 3,200 (13:08.1), Dylan Everett in long jump (17-8), Rodney Brassfield in high jump (6-0) and Zach Henderson in pole vault (a personal best 10-9). The 400 relay team of Jancek, Paul Olson, Everett and Adam Baird also won (45.09).