Montague's track team was unable to score a point in Saturday's Division 3 state track finals in Kent City, but the Wildcats left it all out on the field on a hot day to end their season.
The top finish for Montague came from Silas Jancek, who ended his high school career impressively by posting a personal best in shot put, with a throw of 50 feet, 1.5 inches. Jancek placed ninth in the event.
The Wildcat senior also finished 25th in discus with a throw of 118-2.
Isaiah Atchison competed in both sprint events, placing 14th in the 100-meter dash and 21st in the 200. His respective times were 11.19 seconds and 23.23 seconds.
In the 800-meter relay, DaCarri Williams, Paul Olson, Mason Darke and Atchison finished 15th with a time of 1:33.3. The 3,200 relay team of Clay Johnson, Owen Fairchild, Noah Raeth and Alix Draves was 24th in a time of 8:50.6.
In the girls' meet, Amanda Cederquist finished 18th in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 17.20 seconds.