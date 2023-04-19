Montague earned easy wins over Orchard View Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Lakes dual. The Wildcat girls won 92-31 and the boys won 86-41.
Montague's girls team won 14 of the 17 events against Orchard View. Jenna Erickson, Grace Torsch and Amanda Cederquist each won a pair of individual events. Torsch set personal bests in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, earning times of 2:56.5 and 6:34.4. Cederquist swept the hurdles events with times of 18.63 in the 100 and 56.30 in the 300. Erickson set a personal best in long jump with a mark of 13-8.5 and also won the 400 in a time of 1:09.0.
Event winners also included Lauren Smith in the 200 (30.26); Delaney Schultz in the shot put (a personal best 29-2.5); Brooke Berry in the discus (91-3); and Emma Pendell in the pole vault (8-0).
Montague won three relay events. In the 800, the team of Smith, Cederquist, Erickson and Ava Pumford had a time of 1:57.8; in the 1,600, the team of Pendell, Pumford, Erickson and Cederquist had a time of 4:57.2; and in the 3,200, the team of Schultz, Laura Borras, Abriana Ramthun and Torsch had a time of 12:56.1.
In the boys meet, Silas Jancek led the way with a sweep of the throws. He had marks of 43-6 in the shot put and 124-9 in the discus. Ryan Neubauer (17.38) and Mason Darke (43.15) each set personal bests while winning the 110 and 300-meter hurdles respectively. DaCarri Williams won the 400 (56.00), Clay Johnson won the 800 (2:14.7), Alix Draves won the 1,600 (5:21.3) and Chris Aebig won the 3,200 (12:50.4). In the field, Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (5-8) and Kendal Degen took the pole vault (10-0).
Montague won a pair of relay races. In the 1,600, the team of Gabe Lohman, Johnson, Darke and Neubauer won (3:56.8), and in the 3,200, it was the team of Draves, Johnson, Noah Raeth and Neubauer winning (10:37.99).