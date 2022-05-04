HART — Montague's teams both went 1-1 at Tuesday's Hart Tri, defeating Mason County Central but losing to the Pirates.
The Wildcats narrowly missed a sweep in the girls' meet, losing to Hart by just a point, 69-68. They routed Mason County Central, 110-8. On the boys' side, Montague eked out a 70-67 win over MCC but lost to Hart 81.5-54.5.
Claire Meacham highlighted Montague's girls meet, winning three events. She swept the throws, with marks of 101-6 in discus and 32-5 in shot put, and also won the long jump with a leap of 14-5. Natalie Erickson added two wins with a sprint sweep, posting times of 12.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 26.49 in the 200.
Amanda Cederquist had a personal best in winning the 100 hurdles (18.38), and Isabelle Auch added a win in the 3,200 (6:13.1). Haylee Schwarz won the pole vault (7-6). The Wildcats also won the 800 relay with the team of Britta Johnson, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson (1:51.3).
In the boys' meet, Montague won six events. Paul Olson set a personal best in his 100-meter win (11.54), and Isaiah Atchison picked up a pair of wins, in the 200 (23.59) and the 400 (54.11). Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (6-0).
Montague also won the sprint relays. In the 400, the winning team was Silas Jancek, Olson, Dylan Everett and Adam Baird (46.40), and in the 800, it was Baird, DaCarri Williams, Olson and Atchison (1:36.0).