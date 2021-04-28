MONTAGUE — Montague's track teams each recorded sweeps Tuesday at a home tri meet. The Wildcat girls romped over Ravenna, 108-22, and Shelby, 122-6. The boys earned wins by 87-45 over Ravenna and 104-23 over Shelby.
The Wildcat girls won nearly all the events contested, only missing out on four overall wins. Ally Hall was a two-time winner, earning first place in high jump with a mark of 4-10 and a win in discus with a new personal best throw of 65-5. Isabelle Auch also won twice, sweeping the two distance events. Her times were 6:12 in the 1,600-meter run and 13:30 in the 3,200.
Several other Montague athletes each earned a win and posted personal bests in their event. Claire Meacham won the 300-meter hurdles and set a new personal best time of 55.05 seconds, and Natalie Erickson also set a personal best in her win in the 100, at 12.41 seconds. Britta Johnson did the same in the 400 (1:05). Dreea Atchison's personal best came in the 800 (2:37), and Emma Pendell's came in shot put (26-1).
The Wildcats also won all the relay races. The 400 and 800 teams consisted of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Erickson, and they recorded times of 51.97 and 1:51.5 respectively. The 1,600 team was Maddie Meacham, Hall, Atchison and Johnson, with a time of 4:38, and the 3,200 team was Sheldin Beishuizen, Sam Beishuizen, Pendell and Cammie Erickson with a time of 12:52.
In the boys' meet, Dylan Everett, Kevin Roll and Kaden Hainer were two-time winners. Everett won the 100 in a time of 11.57 seconds and took the long jump win with a leap of 18-4. Roll grabbed wins in the 400 (57.92) and the pole vault (9-9), setting personal bests in both events. Hainer swept the distance events, with times of 5:10 in the 1,600 and 11:45 in the 3,200.
Also for the Wildcats, Walker Martin won the shot put (43-8) and Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (5-6). Montague also won two relay races. The 400 team of Silas Jancek, Andrew Kooi, Brassfield and Everett won (48.20), as did the 3,200 team of Chris Aebig, Logan Fairchild, Aidan Perreault and Clay Johnson (9:55).