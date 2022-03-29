Montague picked up five event wins as it opened its track season Friday at the Grand Valley State Divisions 3-4 Indoor Challenge meet.
The Wildcat girls, who excelled at last year's state meet, picked up where they left off Friday with three event wins. Maddie Meacham took first place in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 14-11, and Britta Johnson was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.2. The 'Cats also won the 1,200-meter relay, as Lauren Smith, Brooke Stark, Meacham and Johnson teamed up for a time of 3:07.1.
The boys team also won a pair of events. Rodney Brassfield won the high jump with a personal best mark of 6-0, and Dylan Everett won the long jump with a leap of 19-8.
Montague had a slew of other medalists at the meet. For the girls, Natalie Erickson took second in the 60-meter dash (7.98), with Meacham in fourth (8.30). Erickson was also second in the 200-meter dash (26.29, tying a personal best), with Haylee Schwarz in fifth (a personal best 28.97). Claire Meacham was second in shot put (34-1) and also earned seventh place in long jump (a personal best 13-8.5). Orianna Bylsma finished second in pole vault and Emma Pendell finished third; both had marks of 7-9, which for Bylsma was a personal best. Schwarz took eighth in the event. Isabelle Auch rounded out Montague medalists by finishing seventh in the 1,600 (6:13.9).
Boys medalists included a pair of third-place finishes, from Silas Jancek in the shot put (a personal best 44-1) and Isaiah Atchison in the 400 (a personal best 54.47). Adam Baird was fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.55), with Brody Dietz in seventh (7.58). Da'Carri Williams took seventh in the high jump (a personal best 5-4) and eighth in the 200 (a personal best 24.49). Andrew Kooi took eighth in long jump (17-4). Montague also finished fifth in two relay races; Dietz, Zach Henderson, Paul Olson and Atchison were fifth in the 1,200 (2:44.2) and Chris Aebig, Riley Mulder, Clay Johnson and Cale Coppess were fifth in the 2,400 medley relay (6:45.4).