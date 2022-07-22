MONTAGUE — You might have noticed sophomore Elizabeth Woller here and there on the Montague track over the past two seasons, even if she didn’t want you to.
Woller, after all, is the only competitor out there running on one leg.
She’d just as soon nobody notice. She tries not to notice either. In fact, when she was younger, Elizabeth once laughed at another student with a disability for being different, and her bewildered mom Sarah had to explain that she was too.
“She does not see herself as special,” Woller’s mom Sarah said. “She doesn’t really look at herself like, ‘I have a disability.’ (She looks at it as,) ‘I’m just doing it differently than somebody else. I’m still working hard and I’m still doing this.’ She kind of amazes me.”
Woller was adopted from China at age seven, one of three kids Sarah and husband Matt adopted. She was born without a fibula in her left leg, so it did not grow properly. Soon after the adoption, the Wollers made the difficult decision to amputate the malformed leg so that Elizabeth could use prosthetics and have her best chance at a functional life. Woller also has a malformed left arm, and she said “it’s a mystery” how that happened, or whether it’s related to her leg.
The Wollers were previously familiar with Elizabeth’s case; part of the reason they adopted her was that her sister Abby had the same issue — although Abby doesn’t have the arm impairment. Sarah said as soon as they found out about Elizabeth while in the process of adopting Abby, she was determined to adopt Elizabeth as well. Ironically, it was Matt who had pushed for adopting kids at first, selling a hesitant Sarah on the idea. (The Wollers also have two biological sons and another adopted daughter, Hannah, who has no physical impairments.)
“I was really convicted about adopting her,” Sarah said of Elizabeth. “I talked to my husband and he said, ‘I’ll get the checkbook.’ The money always seemed to be there.”
Both girls got prosthetics from Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids, and while they were mobile, each of them wanted to do more than just be able to move. They wanted to run, and they couldn’t do it. Their prosthetics caused them pain at times and were not easy to manage; Sarah said both girls had “significant limps” when they walked.
When the girls were in fifth grade, it so happened that Sarah knew another parent who had switched their prosthetic provider to a company called Amputee Blade Runners in Nashville. She thought it was an insurance issue, but it wasn’t; the company provides prosthetics to people like Elizabeth, for whom mere mobility isn’t enough to satisfy their drive. Their prosthetics can be used for more strenuous activity like athletics.
ABR doesn’t charge for their prosthetics, but parents have to apply for grants, and Sarah sent one in for both Abby and Elizabeth. Amazingly, each of them were chosen. As part of the grant, both girls were intimately involved in the manufacturing process and were partially responsible for teaching their parents how to help take care of the legs.
Five months after getting their new legs, both girls, now equipped to do so, completed a 5K — despite Elizabeth having had surgery just a couple months prior to correct a problem in her leg. The finish brought Sarah to tears.
Both girls went on to run cross-country and track in middle school, but it was only Elizabeth who truly caught the bug, insisting on pushing through into high school. Her mom said Elizabeth took it hard when her eighth-grade track season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also motivated her to continue. (Abby instead joined the golf team.)
“It’s just a challenge for me,” Elizabeth said. “It’s something you have to work on if you want to be better. It was different for me, to show that I can do something even though I was born with different limbs, with (issues) other people didn’t have.”
Having Woller on the team was a new experience for now-retired coach Terry Fick, who hadn’t dealt with athletes like her before. His focus on technique and running style in early practices wasn’t going to do much for someone whose limitations prevented her from having the same running form as her teammates.
However, in some ways Woller is an ideal Fick runner, because of her determination.
“We try to work on things she can do, but most of what she does is all heart,” Fick said. “She just gives everything she can...During meets, in cross, she can get very loud when she’s hurting, and I’ll have coaches say, ‘Is she OK?’ And I’ll say ‘yes’. (Even when) she’s in a lot of pain, she will not pull off. She won’t quit anything, no matter how hurt she is. Trying to get her to pull off (sometimes), I just can’t do it. She’s locked in.”
The biggest challenge between the two early on was communication. As you’d expect given her determined nature, Elizabeth wasn’t always willing to let her coach or teammates know early in her career if she was struggling, believing she should finish what she started anyway. Fick said he’d have to go to Sarah at times to get information on how Elizabeth was doing.
“It’s hard, because you’d like to tell her, ‘That’s it. You’re done,’” Fick said. “And she’s just not like that. She’ll just say, ‘No. We’re supposed to do this, and this is what we’re doing.’”
Over time, that’s improved, and Elizabeth grew more open to letting Fick know if she needs to take it easy because of a sore on her leg or some similar issue. She’s also enjoyed the relationship with her teammates. Fick said one of the things he appreciates most about Elizabeth is that despite everything, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.
“She can joke about her leg, her peg leg or whatever she calls it,” Fick said. “She’ll go, ‘Coach, can you rub out my shins?’ And I’ll look at her and I’ll go, ‘Shin?’ She has a great sense of humor. I think that’s part of her ability to get through things. She doesn’t take it too seriously. It’s not something that’s going to hold her back, because she doesn’t allow it to hold her back.
“She can get loud and be a lot of fun. She brings that type of tenacity with her humor, also. It’s pretty cool. She’s a good kid and it’s good to see she’s capable of doing what she’s doing.”
On the track, though, Woller is all business. A distance runner throughout her career — she competed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in 2022 — Woller wanted to be part of the distance relay team too, a goal that seemed ambitious due to her left arm making it difficult to hold and pass the baton. However, she wasn’t to be denied, and eventually Fick came up with a solution.
“I said, ‘Can we figure out a way to Velcro something?’” Fick said. “We ended up putting it on and made her the first leg (of the relay), and she really enjoys that part of it. It’s just doing something she wasn’t capable of doing before and now she’s able to do it.”
Through hard work, Woller and her relay teammates cut their time from over 12:10 at the GMAA meet to 11:30.7 just a couple weeks later at the regional meet. Woller also set personal bests in both the 800 and 1,600 at the regionals.
Woller’s determined attitude has extended to the classroom. Due to the lack of resources given to educating disabled children in China, Woller was far behind academically when her parents brought her home. Over time, she improved — repeating second grade helped — and Sarah proudly said Elizabeth is now an A/B student at Montague.
Woller has two seasons left to run for the Wildcats and would love to continue from there. However, like Fick said, just the fact that she has gotten this far shows a refusal to settle for less that will serve her well no matter what path she takes in life.
“She has this unbelievable will and determination to do her best,” Sarah said. “When I adopted, I didn’t anticipate sports and this type of stuff would be a big deal to her, but it is.
“I always say ABR was part of that because they let us see what was possible. Before that, we didn’t even think it would be possible. We were just thankful that they could walk. Now she can do this kind of running.”
Sarah said Elizabeth is always a bit sheepish at the idea that she could inspire others like her, and her daughter agrees. She shrugs off questions about taking pride in what she’s accomplished, choosing the word “thankful” instead.
“I’m just thankful for my family being able to do this with me, encouraging me along the way, the new friends I made during this time, and mostly God, what He’s given me the ability to do, to work with the different circumstances I have and learning along the way as I’m getting older,” Elizabeth said.